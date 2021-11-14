Mother, baby die in Dickinson County crash

DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A baby has died in a car collision along with his mother in Dickinson County Saturday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Mariah Nelson, 29, of Jackson, was driving east on 120th Street, approaching Highway 71 around 11:28 a.m. Allen Weinzetl, 63, of Jackson, was driving south on Highway 71 at this time.

Officials said Nelson didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection, and the vehicles collided. Both vehicles rolled into the ditch.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office said Nelson died along with her 1-year-old son. Her two daughters, ages 5 and 6, were injured and taken to Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Weinzetl was injured and treated at a local hospital. His passenger, Teresa Chonko, 58, of Jackson, was injured and taken to Avera Hospital in Sioux Falls.

The release stated everyone except Chonko was wearing a seatbelt.

The Dickinson County Communications Center, Spirit Lake Police, Iowa State Patrol, area ambulances, and fire departments helped respond to this crash.