Woman arrested near Sheldon for driving a stolen car while intoxicated

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) – On Friday, a 21-year-old from Archer was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen.

Officials made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was reported stolen earlier that day around 3:15 p.m. at 350th Street and McKinley Avenue near Sheldon.

Dakota Strubbe, 21, of Archer, had an outstanding warrant out of Lyon County for failing to appear for probation revocation on a charge of drug possession.

The Sheldon Police Department brought a K9 to help assist in a search, and the K9 indicated on the vehicle. A search revealed multiple drug paraphernalia with meth and marijuana residue.

Strubbe was given a field sobriety test, and a drug recognition expert evaluated her test to determine she was influenced by a stimulant.

Strubbe was charged with operating while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The Sheldon Police Department, K9, Rock Valley Police Department-Drug Recognition Expert, and the Iowa Great Lakes Drug Task Force helped in this arrest.