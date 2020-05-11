Woman arrested in Spencer allegedly drove stolen vehicle

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested in Spencer and alleged to have driven a stolen vehicle on Saturday following a suspicious person call.

Spencer Police Department arrested Alyson Weathers, 32, and homeless on the following charges:

Operation without owners consent, an aggravated misdemeanor

Interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor

Providing false identification, a simple misdemeanor.

The police department reported that they were called to the 100 Block of 4th Street SE for a person in a residence who was refusing to leave.

Authorities arrived at the scene locating both Weathers and a vehicle that she had allegedly driven to Spencer, as a result of the incident.

According to officials, the vehicle was previously reported stolen by the St. Cloud, Minnesota Police Department earlier the same day.

Weathers was taken to the Clay County Jail pending an initial appearance before the magistrate.

