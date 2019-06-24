Woman arrested for stabbing man in Boyden

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Boyden, Iowa woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to a Boyden residence for a domestic disturbance Sunday around noon. They said deputies learned Susana Ochoa, 38, of Boyden had stabbed a man with a knife during an argument.

The man was taken to the Sheldon Hospital before later being flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.

The sheriff’s office arrested Ochoa and charged her with willful injury.

The Boyden Ambulance, Sheldon Police Department, O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s office.