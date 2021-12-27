SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested by Sioux City police after suspecting she played a role in a hatchet attack.

Mary Blair, 52, of Sioux City, was arrested and charged with four felonies in connection with a December 18 hatchet attack.

Court documents stated a man and Blair showed up at the victim’s apartment, and the man attacked the victim with a hatchet.

The documents indicated Blair was originally kicked out of the apartment by the victim, and the attacker returned to the residence because he was angry she was kicked out.

Blair was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on Christmas Day with a bond of $60,000. She was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, and going armed with intent.

Police are still looking for the male suspect. He was described as a Native American male, in his late teens or early 20’s, and was last seen wearing maroon pants and a dark plaid jacket.