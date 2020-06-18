Woman arrested for involvement in two Sioux City Walgreens robberies, second suspect still sought

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested for her involvement with two Sioux City Walgreens robberies that happened last weekend.

The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) arrested and charged Tarisha Grant, 29, of Macy, with two counts of first-degree robbery.

According to court documents, Grant, and another suspect, Chastyn Tyndall, 29, of Sioux City, were driven to a Walgreens on Morningside Avenue on Friday night around 10:52 p.m.

Grant wore a mask and a red tank top while Tyndall wore a bandana, gloves, and sunglasses.

Officials said they walked around the store, picking up a few objects such as alcohol, socks, and a phone charger.

Tyndall displayed a knife to the cashier before confirming they weren’t going to pay for the merchandise.

Authorities reported the two exited the store and changed drivers before being driven to the Walgreens on Hamilton Boulevard.

The two arrived at the second Walgreens at 12:29 a.m. on Saturday. Tyndall and Grant walked to the electronic section of the store and asked the clerk to unlock the case.

Court documents said Tyndall still wore a bandana, gloves, and sunglasses while Grant wore a mask and a red sweatshirt at the second Walgreens location.

Grant chose an item and both of them walked to the front of the store and along the way, picked up some alcohol. Tyndall displayed the knife again and demanded a bottle of Crown Royal and cash from the register.

Officials reported Tyndall went around the counter to take the money while Grant took some alcohol and gum.

They ran out of the store with the merchandise and cash and left in a four-door silver Chevrolet Malibu.

Grant was found in South Sioux City and taken to the South Sioux City Police Department, where she was interviewed.

Authorities said she admitted to her involvement in the robberies and said that she and Tyndall stole merchandise and money.

She’s currently booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Tyndall is still being sought and has two warrants for first-degree robbery.

He’s a 29-years-old Native American with dark hair, brown eyes, and a medium build. Tyndall has tattoos over his right eye and on his neck.

He was armed with a knife during the robbery and is considered to be dangerous.

Anyone with information on Tyndall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6960 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS (8477).

