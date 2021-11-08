Woman arrested for intentionally crashing van, damaging properties in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested Sunday night in Sioux City after documents said she intentionally ruined properties in the area out of spite.

Court documents stated Valerie Marrero, 25, was arrested after 11 p.m. when she became upset with her landlord and started driving a vehicle all over property near Nebraska Street.

As reported in the criminal complaint, Marrero drove through yards and hit a fence. When police arrived, they tried to stop her using a tire deflation device. She then drove her car into Bass Advertising, damaging the steps, iron handrails, and awning.

Court documents said Marrero thought her landlord owned Bass Advertising, so she was intentionally trying to damage it. The damages to Bass Advertising is estimated to be around $2,500.

Marrero was charged with serious eluding and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $75,000 bond.