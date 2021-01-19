Woman arrested for fraudulently receiving nearly $15,000 in food assistance benefits

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested for fraudulently receiving nearly $15,000 in food assistance benefits for more than a two year period.

According to court documents, Marquetta Henderson, 36, applied for food assistance benefits she was not entitled to. The amount of benefits received were $795 from November 1, 2017, through February 28, 2018, and $14,017 from September 1, 2018, through February 29, 2020.

A special investigator who investigated the case said Henderson failed to report that her husband and the father of five of her children lived with her. They added that she failed to report that her husband received unemployment benefits and earned income from November 1, 2017, through February 29, 2020.

Henderson was charged with first-degree fraudulent practice. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $10,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for January 29.