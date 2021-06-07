Woman arrested for drugs, dragging Sioux City officer before pursuit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Nebraska woman was arrested after court documents allege she dragged an officer while eluding and crashed into a telephone pole in Sioux City.

Officers pulled over an SUV a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Douglas Street because the vehicle didn’t have any license plates, according to court documents.

Alexandra Sommers, 31, of Omaha, presented a license to officers that wasn’t hers and claimed it was hers. Officers asked for her real name and date of birth, but she insisted her name was a different name. Sommers was also asked to exit the vehicle, and she refused.

Court documents stated that officers approached the SUV to remove Sommers, and she started to drive away, dragging an officer and injuring them.

Sommers came to a stop after the SUV hit a telephone pole at 36th and Hamilton Boulevard. A K-9 was used to locate 13 grams of methamphetamine in a backpack behind the driver’s seat.

Sommers was charged with serious eluding, failure to affix drug tax stamp, interference with official acts-causing injury. She is being held for Nebraska, and her bond is set at $25,000.