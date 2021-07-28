Woman arrested for December murder in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly being involved in a Lake Park murder last year.

According to court documents, Angel Bastman was found dead in the basement of her home in Lake Park, Iowa, on December 22, 2020. The Iowa Officer of the State Medical Examiner said Bastman’s death was a homicide.

Evidence and eyewitnesses placed Justice Berntson and Allison Decker, 26, at Bastma’s residence from 10 a.m. December 21 to 5 a.m. on December 22.

After Bastman died, the Berntson and Decker were discovered in Sioux City with property that belonged to Bastman and her family members.

Witnesses and records showed Berntson and Decker made statements that they were involved in the death of Bastman.

Decker was arrested on a warrant and charged for first-degree murder. She was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on a $1,000,000.

Berntson was arrested on December 26, 2020, for eluding from police as they were searching for a vehicle involved in Bastman’s homicide. He is currently serving prison time for parole violation.