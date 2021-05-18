Woman arrested for burglary, forgery after seen leaving Anthon home

ANTHON, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials arrested a woman who allegedly robbed a home and tried to cash a forged check.

Court documents allege that Kristi Crilly, 30, of Anthon, was seen walking out of an Anthon home as the victim was returning from church on Sunday. The owner said a microwave and business checkbook were missing from the home.

The victim’s bank was notified that the victim’s checkbook had been stolen. Documents said that when Crilly later tried to cash a check for $250 made out to herself with a forged signature, the bank seized it.

Crilly was later found in a pickup. The microwave was found in the bed of a truck and the checkbook was in the center console.

Crilly was arrested Monday and charged for the felonies of third-degree burglary and forgery. She was also charged with identity theft under $1,500. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $5,000 bond.