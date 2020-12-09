Woman arrested for assaulting roommate over dishes in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested for the assault of her Sioux City roommate in September.

According to court documents, Destiny Chase, 20, was in the apartment with her roommate in the 1300 block of South Westcott Street in Sioux City on September 24 around 3:30 p.m. Chase had not been at the apartment for a week when the roommate threw away several dishes that had been sitting in the sink and begun to stink.

Chase allegedly became angry at the dishes being thrown away and kicked in the door to the roommate’s bedroom. She then left the bedroom and started throwing items throughout the apartment before going back to the bedroom and assaulting the roommate, hitting them in the face, pulling hair, punching in the head, and clawing at the eyes, according to documents.

Chase was arrested Wednesday. She was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, a serious misdemeanor. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.