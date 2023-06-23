SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested on Friday for allegedly Starting two fires at a man’s divided house.

According to an affidavit filed by the Sioux City Police Department, Nakia Lay, 42, of Sioux City, went to a residence on Court Street on Wednesday shortly before 11 a.m. where she knew the victim reside. She then allegedly poured gasoline around the residence and allegedly lit the gasoline on fire.

The resident then went outside the residence and put the fire out with a garden hose. Lay allegedly started a second fire outside the rear of the residence and the fire was again put out by the resident.

Lay was later found a block from the residence. She allegedly had a lighter in her possession. Lay also allegedly told police that she was upset with the victim. She did not talk to police after being Mirandized.

Officers took Lay to the Woodbury County Jail. She has been charged with first-degree arson, second-degree arson and third degree criminal mischief.