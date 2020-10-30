Woman arrested, charged with 7 counts of burglary in Palo Alto County

PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested on a warrant after she was found to be involved in a string of car burglaries that took place in northwest Iowa in September.

According to a release, Heather Luehring, 32, of Milford, was arrested on a warrant that stemmed from an investigation into car burglaries occurring between September 26 and September 29 in the Emmetsburg and Graettinger area.

The warrant was issued for seven counts of third-degree burglary, all of which are aggravated misdemeanors. Luehring was unable to post the $7,500 cash only bond and was booked into the Palo Alto County Jail where she awaits an initial appearance in front of a judge.

Court documents show that another accomplice was involved in the burglaries.

Assisting with the arrest was the Spencer Police Department and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

