Woman arrested after pursuit going over 100 mph ends in Sioux City

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – One woman was arrested Thursday morning after leading authorities in a pursuit from Plymouth County and ending in Sioux City.

Thursday around 10:52 a.m., a deputy tried to make a traffic stop of a car near County road K22 and 280th Street, about five miles west of Hinton, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver failed to obey and continued north onto K22, leading the deputy in a pursuit. The car then went west on C43 until K18 and then south onto Highway 12. The car reached speeds over 100 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Authorities later learned the vehicle was stolen from Sioux City on Nov. 23.

The car was stopped with assistance from the Sioux City Police Department using tire deflation devices at the 3300 block of Military Road in Sioux City.

Authorities arrested the driver, Megan McMillin, 25, of North Sioux City, S.D. She was charged with second-degree theft, felony eluding, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating while under the influence, and speeding.

The Sioux City police said there was a 29-year-old passenger who was questioned and released without charges.