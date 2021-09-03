Woman arrested after leading authorities on high-speed pursuit in Plymouth County

(KCAU) — Authorities arrested a 27-year-old woman after she allegedly stole a vehicle out of Sioux City and led police on a high-speed chase in Plymouth County.

According to a release, on Friday around 2:45 p.m., the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office was advised of a stolen vehicle out of Sioux City. Deputies located the vehicle on Highway 3, about five miles west of Le Mars. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to stop.

A pursuit ensued through Le Mars on Highway 3/Plymouth Street and continued east on 180th Street. The vehicle continued to travel to rural Plymouth County roads and started going east on C16 near Remsen.

The Iowa State Patrol used a pursuit intervention technique to stop the vehicle on the intersection of C16 and Almond Avenue. The vehicle went into the ditch and the driver was taken into custody.

Police said the driver has been identified as Denise Sanchez, 27, of South Dakota. She is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding while participating in a felony, and a OWI 1st.

Authorities said Sanchez drove approximately at 112 MPH in the rural parts of Plymouth County during the pursuit.