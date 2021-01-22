Woman arrested after hitting police car with padlock attached to sock

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was arrested after she was found hitting a Sioux City police car with a padlock attached to a sock, causing an estimated $3,500 in damages to the vehicle.

According to court documents, on January 21 around 12:07 p.m., Heidi Anderson, 41, was found inside the Sioux City Police Department’s parking lot. She was seen striking a patrol car with a padlock attached to a sock, causing the vehicle to suffer an estimated $3,500 in damages.

Documents also said that there was another incident where Anderson trespassed onto the police department’s parking lot, with the date of that incident happening on November 3, 2020.

Anderson is charged with second-degree criminal mischief. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $3,000 bond.

Anderson is set to appear in court on February 1.