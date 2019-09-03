Woman arrested after evading police in high-speed pursuit

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested an Iowa City woman after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Spencer and Milford.

An officer tried to make a traffic stop for a moving violation in Spencer Friday just after midnight at the 400 block of West 4th Street, according to the Spencer Police Department.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Shana Mull from Iowa City, failed to stop and led police on a pursuit, going more than 90 mph. At the intersection of West 4th Street and 355th, the vehicle left the road and went into a cornfield and eluding police.

The Milford Police Department then made contact with the vehicle around 1 a.m. Mull evaded police by driving through a road construction zone.

Shortly after, police found the vehicle at an apartment complex in Milford. They found that the vehicle had actually been stolen from Okoboji. After further investigation, police found and arrested Mull.

Mull was charged with felony eluding, failure to obey a stop sign, speed, driving left of center, failure to have a valid license, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, and criminal mischief. She was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on a bond of $35,000.