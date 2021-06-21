Woman arrested after early morning pursuit in Sioux City, police still searching for another suspect

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Police arrested one person and are still searching for another suspect after an early morning pursuit in Sioux City.

On Monday morning around 2:55 a.m., a Sioux City officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 2000 block of Military Road. The driver didn’t pull over and fled from officers.

The pursuit lead into North Sioux City and a North Sioux City officer tried to stop the car as well. The driver kept eluding police.

Officials said the car headed back to Sioux City. Officers were able to deflate the tires on the car at this point, and it stopped near Military Road and Sioux River Road. Two people exited the car and ran away from officers.

Stella Jost, 20, of Sioux City, was arrested for eluding, operating without a valid driver’s license, and operating while intoxicated. The investigation indicated that Jost had smoked marijuana before the incident. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

A man that fled the car has not been found yet.