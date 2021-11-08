Woman arrested after crash during police pursuit near Spencer

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Milford woman was arrested over the weekend after authorities said she led them in a pursuit and then crashed.

The Spencer Police Department said in a release that they investigated a report of stolen property near 4th Avenue Southeast on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said that in connection with the investigation, a vehicle pursuit began with a black Chevy Tahoe driven by Tabetha Lee Wilson, 36, of Milford.

Spencer officers pursued the Tahoe until it lost control and came to rest in a ditch 10 miles west of Spencer.

Tabetha Lee Wilson was taken into custody and charged with eluding, driving under suspension, failure to obey a stop sign, speeding, as well as 4 outstanding arrest warrants. She was transported and booked into the Clay County Jail.

The Spencer Police Department was assisted by the Clay County Sheriff’s Department. The investigation remains ongoing. 

