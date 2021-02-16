Woman arrested after causing $3,000 of damage at Sioux City homeless shelter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City woman was arrested after she intentionally broke multiple items, including three glass tables, at a women’s homeless shelter when she became angry.

According to court documents, on February 15, officers were called to a disturbance at Shesler Hall at 9:50 a.m. Taylor Evans, 27, was breaking items when authorities arrived. According to the director of the shelter, Evans wanted to talk about problems in the house but became angry during the conversation.

Evans broke three glass tables, picture frames with art, a large antique mirror, an antique blanket holder, a vase, a lamp, and a computer monitor. The total damages are an estimated $3,000. The facility will also need to have someone clean up the mess done on the main floor of the shelter.

Evans was charged with second-degree mischief. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and is held on a $2,500 bond. She will appear in court on February 25.

As a result of the incident, Shesler Hall is seeking a no contact order against Evans.