Woman arrested after assault at Norfolk business

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk Police arrested a woman after she allegedly assaulted someone at a Norfolk business.

According to a release, authorities were called to a business in the 200 block of Norfolk Avenue on October 4 at 10:25 p.m. A description of the suspect was given and when officers arrived, the suspect, identified as Sheryl Huss, 50, of Cosby, Missouri, was sitting on a bench outside the business.

The victim of the assault was found and interviewed and said that Huss confronted her and placed her hands on her neck and assaulted her the bathroom.

Huss was also questioned about the incident and was arrested. She was charged with third-degree assault.

She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Latest Stories