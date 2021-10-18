Woman airlifted after crash near Fonda, Iowa

FONDA, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) said a woman’s life was saved by her seatbelt during a crash in Pocahontas County Friday.

According to the ISP, Heidi Tuerck, 28, of Fonda, was injured about two miles north of Fonda at 6:15 p.m.

Authorities said Tuerck was driving a Ford truck south on N28 and drifted across the centerline. Tuerck’s vehicle collided with a semi-truck carrying soybeans and then entered the east ditch while the semi entered the west ditch.

Tuerck was airlifted to the Pocahontas Hospital, and a baby that was in the Ford was evaluated by medical professionals. The semi-driver was checked on by emergency crews and released. Law enforcement said Tuerck’s seat belt saved her life.

Authorities are still investigating the collision.

The Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Department was helped by the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation Enforcement.