SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was airlifted in critical condition Sunday after a collision and suffering a heart attack in Sac County, Iowa.

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office stated authorities received a report Sunday around 12:10 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 71 and 255th Street, about seven miles west of Sac City.

They said that Jeffrey Grodahl, 68, of Lytton, was stopped at a stop sign when his pickup was hit from behind by a car driven by Jayne Barekas, 71, of Sac City.

Barekas was suffering from a cardiac arrest, so witnesses pulled her from the car and began CPR, the sheriff’s office stated.

Barekas was taken to Loring Hospital before being airlifted to a Des Moines hospital in critical condition. Grodahl was not injured in the crash.

Sac Police, Sac County EMS and Sac City and Lytton fire personnel responded to the scene.