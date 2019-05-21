Woman accused of stealing nearly $4700 from Sgt. Bluff bar
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $4,000 from a Sergeant Bluff bar.
According to court documents, Carrie Rollmann, 47, of Sergeant Bluff, was dropped off in front of Eddies Tavern at 407 D Street in Sergeant Bluff around 4:20 a.m. She then allegedly entered the building with a key and went to where the money was being kept from the night before, taking about $4,699.13. She then left from the south exit of the building.
When doing a search warrant of her phone, authorities said that the phone she gave them was not the phone they wanted, saying she switched her phone after the crime in an attempt to hide evidence.
Rollmann was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail but has since bonded out.
