Woman accused of stealing more than $17,000 while working at Sioux City Casey’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman has been charged with the theft of a convenience store’s money in Sioux City.

Amanda Dunham, 41, worked as a manager at the Casey’s store on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City during the summer of 2020 when she stole $17,107.58, according to court documents.

Dunham was responsible for depositing money of four deposits on June 6, June 10, June 14, and June 21, 2020, totalling $17107.58 but never did. Surveillance video shows her gathering the money and leaving with a deposit bag. She had been disciplined before for depositing money late or taking home deposits.

The Casey’s corporate office informed a district manager, who then asked Dunham for any deposit clips on June 23, 2020. After being handed two, the district manager told Dunham to bring in anything else the next day. On June 24, 2020, Dunham called in sick and stopped calling or reporting to work. She eventually turned in her store keys but none of the missing money.

A warrant was filed in November 2020. Dunham was then arrested Monday and charged with the class C felony of first-degree theft. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $10,000 bond.