Woman accused of stealing more than $17,000 from Sioux City mobile park home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City woman was arrested for taking money orders from her job and depositing them into her personal account.

Vickie Corio, 44, of Sioux City, worked as a manager at the Regency mobile home park. According to court documents, during her time as manager from January 1, 2020, to December 15, 2020, she deposited or cashed 38 money orders from the Regency and deposited them into her own account. She is also accused of forging five money orders with false payers.

The total amount of the theft Corio is accused of depositing into her account is $17,421.

Corio was the sole person person in charge of rental payments from the tenants that were to be deposited into Regencys bank account, documents say.

Corio was arrested and charged with first-degree theft and five counts of forgery. She was booked into the Woodbury County Jail Monday on a bond of $15,000.