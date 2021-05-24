Woman accused of embezzling from Denison credit union pleads guilty to making false statements

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A woman who worked at a federal credit union in Denison has pleaded guilty in the case of $1.4 million dollars being embezzled from the organization.

According to court documents, Janine Keim pleaded guilty to making false statements as part of a plea agreement in U.S. district court Monday morning.

Keim had been charged in December with embezzlement by a credit union employee and false statements.

Keim worked at Consumers Credit Union (CCU) in Denison, where she embezzled $1,486,647 from the company from at least May 2012 through March 2018 and knowingly provided false statements to auditors to hid the missing money, according to court documents.

She was the second to plead guilty in the case of embezzled money at the credit union. Brenda Jensen had pleaded guilty in October 2020 to credit union embezzlement.