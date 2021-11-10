Woman, 3 kids hospitalized after Norfolk crash

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — A woman and three kids were hospitalized Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Norfolk.

The crash happened at the intersection of North Highway 81 and Eisenhower Avenue Tuesday around 3:24 p.m., according to the Norfolk Police Division. Authorities said a pickup going north collided with the passenger side of an SUV.

The woman driver and three kids in the SUV were taken to Faith Regional Hospital. One of the children was stabilized at Faith Regional Hospital and then transferred to an Omaha hospital via air ambulance with serious injuries. The man driving the pickup was not hospitalized.

The police interviewed several witnesses and are continuing to investigate.