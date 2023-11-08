SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Witnesses are set to testify in a federal trial Monday over election fraud in Woodbury County.

Woodbury Sheriff Sheehan and State Senator DeWitt were mentioned in a trial brief in the case of Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor.

KCAU 9 reached out to Sheehan and DeWitt Wednesday regarding the court document mentioning their testifying in the case. The same document also identified Jeremy Taylor as an ‘unindicted coconspirator.‘

Neither DeWitt nor Sheehan were able not to comment on the case ahead of their testimony.

Jury selection for the federal trial is set for Monday. It’s expected to last 13 days with the state calling 20 witnesses to the stand.

Kim Taylor, the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor, is facing several counts of providing false voter information, fraudulent voting, and fraudulent registration. She allegedly “submitted or caused others to submit dozens of voter registrations, absentee ballot request forms, and absentee ballots containing false information,” a release from the Department of Justice states.

Court documents state that Kim and Jeremy Taylor helped voters fill out their ballots, or completed the ballots for them. They also allegedly picked up the voting materials and were seen dropping them off at a ballot box.

The trial is scheduled to proceed on Monday, November 13.