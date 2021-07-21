Witness testifies at trial for man accused of fatal Sioux City shooting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The judge and jury got their first look at the details regarding a fatal 2020 shooting after a witness testimony and opening statements were given in a Sioux City murder trial.

Roderick Banks, of Sioux City, is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of Solomon Blackbird last November.

A witness took the stand, identifying who she saw commit the shooting at the Park Place Apartments. She said she had been face-to-face with Banks.

The witness, Ashley Nichols, was asked if she saw the man who shot Blackbird in the courtroom. Nichols said she did and when asked to identify the responsible party, Nichols pointed to Banks.

Court documents said on November 1 around 6:46 p.m., in the 2600 block of Douglas Street, Blackbird was with his girlfriend and her baby when Banks came from the apartment complex and approached him.

Banks shot Blackbird in the chest and took off running towards Douglas Street.

Sioux City Police said Blackbird was found suffering from a gunshot wound, where he taken to MercyOne and later died from his injuries.

Banks has pled not guilty to his charges.