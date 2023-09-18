OKOBOJI, Iowa (KCAU) — Over the weekend, a hot air balloon was nearly in some hot water.

The name of the balloonist and boater involved in a unique rescue last night on West Lake Okoboji remains unknown, but plenty of onlookers are still talking about what they saw.

A video taken by Leslie Whitehair shows the balloon stalled. With little wind and few options, that’s when a friendly boater takes a rope and tows the balloon and its cargo to shore.

“They did. They got it to the beach, and it appeared that they got it over to the Alex Danbom Park and then they pulled it down,” Whitehair said. “It all landed really well.”

Whitehair added that she believes that there could have been more trouble if not for the good Samaritan boater.

“After Labor Day and, and there were still people boating and enjoying the water, and if that boat hadn’t of been there, I think that balloonist would have been in trouble,” Whitehair said.

KCAU 9 reached out to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s office about the incident, they said they had not heard anything about the hot air balloon.

So far the names of the balloon pilot and boat captain remain a mystery.