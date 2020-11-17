With staff strained, Norfolk Fire & Rescue ask residents to call 911 for only emergencies

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The chief of Norfolk Fire & Rescue is asking residents to call 911 for only “true emergencies” while the division’s staff is strained with calls.

Chief Scott Cordes with Norfolk Fire and Rescue said they have been receiving more service calls regarding COVID-19 with October being the busiest month in the fire division’s history.

With the increase in calls, Cordes said that it has put a significant strain on the personnel and created problems. He added that all of their ambulances will be on active calls, leaving both stations empty and unavailable to take more calls while also exhausting personnel.

As such, Cordes is asking for residents to “use good judgement when calling 911 and requesting ambulance transport to the hospital” only call for true emergencies. He added that delays may still occur when they are engaged in other calls. He is also asking that everyone to do their part and use masks, wash their hands, and social distance.

“The firefighters and paramedics at the Norfolk Fire Division remain committed to the community and the Rural Fire District. We will endeavor to provide the best possible service to all our citizens as we navigate through this pandemic. Please partner with us as we travel down this road of unsettled time in our lives, as together we will overcome this,” Cordes said.