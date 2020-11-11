With rising COVID-19 cases, Norfolk Public Schools offer remote learning option

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across Siouxland.

Because of that, some state officials are mandating new health measures to help ease the spread.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said the district is

moving in the wrong direction with a total COVID-19 case count of more than 3,000.

In response to that, Norfolk Public Schools has announced a virtual learning option come spring.

“I feel grateful they went ahead and found a way for families with concerns to allow their children to stay home. Cases have been on the rise significantly in our health district. My child sees it in her classes at school. Kids are missing. Some as significant as five in a class period,” said Melissa Green, a mother of a student.

Green said not all students test positive but are out due to quarantine.

“My opinion is that they need to keep them in school just for the simple fact that they need that interaction with other children and other peers and their teachers because how else are they going to learn interactions with other people,” said Michele Sanchez.

Remote learning begins for students that are enrolled on January 5.

Siouxland Community Health Center’s Chief Medical Officer Michael Piplani said now isn’t the time to get comfortable, regardless of where you live.

“You have to get back to the basics of course, which means wearing your mask in public. If you can get a paper mask, like the surgical mask we use, that’s best. It’s spreading fast enough, you really need to think twice enough about social gatherings.” said Piplani.

Dr. Piplani recommends significantly limiting interactions until there’s a vaccine, or a wide distribution of quality masks to help curve the spread of COVID-19.

