SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Memorial Day weekend is a time of spending time with friends and family for many but a few too many could end in tragedy

The Iowa Department of Traffic Safety is urging people to drive safely this weekend by wearing their seat belt along with not drinking and driving. They will be increasing enforcement along the roads but a ticket can be the least of your worries according to staff at MercyOne’s Emergency Room.

“Spending time with friends and family and sometimes that does include alcohol and as long as it’s consumed responsibly, there’s nothing wrong with that but when you do choose to get behind the wheel after you’ve had a drink or two, even though you may think you feel fine, your reaction time and your driving ability is impaired so it’s important to not drink and drive,” Amanda Monroe-Tuberndall.

AAA forecasts around 37 million people will be hitting the road this weekend, that’s up 2 million from last year.