With excessive heat, health professional remind parents to look before you lock

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is seeing temperatures 10 degrees above average this time of year. These extreme temperatures inside of a hot car can be fatal.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in 2020, there have been 19 deaths due to children being left in a hot car.

Incidents like these can hit close to home, especially during these hot summer months. In June of 2019, a 16-month-old baby died after being left inside a car alone in Sioux City. Health professionals say an accident like this one can be 100% preventable.

“I love him so much, he’s my whole heart. I couldn’t imagine anything happening to him and I wouldn’t let anything happen to him,” said Ada O’Connor, a Sioux City mother.

Ada O’Connor and her friend Samantha Balkey are mothers of infant children. They know first hand how important it is to check the back seat for precious cargo.

“He wakes up during car rides, so I always hear him and I always check on him and I have a mirror on my back seat too so I can see him, as well just to make sure he’s safe,” said O’Connor.

One helpful way to remind yourself that a child is in the back seat is to place an item that you always have by your side whether that be a purse or a cellphone in the backseat.

“Children are not able to regulate their temperatures as well as adults, so they can go into a heat stroke or their body will start shutting down different systems,” said Alyssa Sackett, the Pediatric Emergency Care Coordinator at UnityPoint St. Luke’s.

Nearly 75% of children who are forgotten and die are under 2 years old and in many cases the cargiver was out of his or her normal routine.

“So let’s say that maybe you usually dropped off your child and maybe you had a friend or a co-worker or spouse drop them off, that’s typically when this happens,” said Sackett.

The same mistake can be made when leaving a pet in your car to run a quick errand.

“Most of the calls we get are for pets locked in cars, so take appropriate steps to protect your pet just keep in mind that temperatures in these cars get hot very fast and if it’s not comfortable for you to sit in, it’s not comfortable for your pets,” said Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the Sioux City Police Department.

In just 10 minutes, a car’s interior temperature can rise by at least 19 degrees. With the extreme heat, it’s a reminder for Siouxlanders to look before you lock.

“Every mom has chaotic days. You just never know but always double-check, its very important,” said Samantha Blakey a Sioux City Mother.

Good news! Sgt. McClure said there have not been any infant child deaths due to being left in a hot car in 2020, but if someone does leave a child or dog in a hot car they can face criminal charges if it’s found to be negligence. So if you see a child or animal locked inside a car, you’re asked to call the police department.