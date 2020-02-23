WITCC will host annual Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech Community College’s (WITCC) Music Department will host the annual Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival.

The festival is a two-day event on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the WITCC Sioux City Campus, located at 4647 Stone Avenue. It is free and open to the public.

The Jazz Festival provides middle and high school students from Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota an opportunity to experience jazz music through two different sets of competition, instrumental and vocal.

The vocal competitions will be in room W108. Instrumental competitions will be held in the Rocklin Conference Center.

WITCC is hosting the event to help give students an opportunity to perform and receive feedback.

The competition will have trophies for first through third place in each class. There will also be awards given for outstanding soloists.

For more information on Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival, click here.

