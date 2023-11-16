SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Iowa’s police force got just a little bit bigger as new officers celebrate completing their education.

On Thursday, the Regional Law Enforcement Academy at Western Iowa Tech held a graduation ceremony for 9 cadets.

While some will work for local police departments, there were also candidates for Palo Alto County’s Sheriff’s Office, Norwalk Police, and more.

WITCC’s Academy is just 1 of 5 academies in Iowa and it offers candidates unique learning opportunities.

“SOT,” Dave Drew with the Regional Law Enforcement Academy said.

The regional law enforcement academy began more about 20 years ago and in that time, dozens of new law-enforcement officers have graduated from the program.