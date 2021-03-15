WITCC to hold in-person graduation in May

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) announced that their Spring 2021 graduation ceremony will be held in-person.

According to a release, graduation will be held on May 13 and will consist of three smaller ceremonies: Health Sciences programs at 2:00 p.m.; Career and Technical programs at 4:00 p.m. and Arts and Sciences, HSED, and Gateway to College programs at 6:00 p.m.

“We are very excited to be able to celebrate the accomplishments of our students together with our college community,” says Terry Murrell, President of Western Iowa Tech Community College. “Our students have worked incredibly hard and maintained their commitment to their education during the health pandemic. We are looking forward to giving them the traditional ceremony they deserve.”

WITCC has put several safety precautions in place to maintain the health and safety of the graduates and their families. In addition to controlling the crowd size with three smaller ceremonies, masks will be required at the event, families are encouraged to sit together and distance themselves from other groups, and enough time has been assigned between ceremonies to avoid large crowds.

For more information on the Spring 2021 graduation commencement, you can go to the WITCC website.