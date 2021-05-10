WITCC students, police walk to remember fallen law enforcement

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Both active law enforcement and students took the street Monday for a symbolic walk during National Police Week.

Students from Western Iowa Tech’s Police Science class. Officers from Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Sheriff’s made their way from the WITCC campus to the Law Enforcement Memorial in downtown Sioux City.

The walk was done in memory of Sgt. Jim Smith, the Iowa State Trooper killed in the line of duty last month.

“Just the memory of all the police officers that have been lost over the last couple years, I mean, lets never forget them. They do a dangerous job and they sacrificed their life trying to keep people safe,” said Nicholas Noreen, a WITCC Police Science student.

The walk was just over four and a half miles and took an hour and a half to do.