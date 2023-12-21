SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It may be winter break, but local Sioux City college students were on campus making a difference Thursday.

Phi Theta Kappa students at Western Iowa Tech Community College presented checks to Siouxland charities Thursday afternoon.

The student organization raised $2,000 at their annual silent auction this past Monday and Tuesday.

The money raised was split between four charitable organizations, including Western Iowa Tech’s food pantry, Girls Inc., Sanford Community Center, and the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

After studying hard for a semester, the chapter members were excited to do something for people outside of the classroom.

“It feels amazing to be able to directly interact in that way,” Phi Theta Kappa co-president Bradley Griffin said. “To know that the work we put in is going to make a difference and be able to help others.. it’s a very great and gratifying feeling.”

Phi Theta Kappa has raised money through their silent auction events for the last 20 years.