WITCC releases documents about international student program

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech is acknowledging issues with its international student program after several students claimed to have been misled.

According to documents released by the community college, J-1 visas were issued to students under “college and university memberships” instead of “college and university academic training”.

Due to the incorrect category, WIT violated the exchange visitor program by using a recruiting company to place students.

The U.S. state department sent WIT a report in mid-December, outlining 16 other issues in the school’s program.

WIT’s president told KCAU 9 that they are addressing the concerns.

“We’ve been upfront and forward with the department of state all along, so they’re now where we’re at and have been working with us on that. So the biggest consequences are how do we make this right with our students and to regain trust within our community,” Murrell, WIT president said.

Murrell says the college continues to look for new internships for students that have been displaced by changes in the program.

WIT has until the end of January to fill internships.

If none are found, the affected international students will be required to return to their home county because they no longer meet the requirements of the J-1 visa program.