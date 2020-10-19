WITCC prepares to host virtual job fair

Each year, Western Iowa Tech welcomes employers from all over Siouxland to help students land their first job.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Preparations are underway at Western Iowa Tech Community College. In just a month’s time, they’ll be holding their first career fair completely online.

“It’s kinda hitting me that I am graduating in May, so I’m like starting to think about it,” said Klein.

Xaviere Klein is a graphic design major at WIT and says she is excited to enter the job market.

“I think having these zoom fairs and stuff and I know that WIT has been really putting out the word and encouraging people to use those and I think that is a good way, since we can’t do it face-to-face,” said Klein.

This year, since inviting employers to campus is not an option because of COVID-19, employers will have the opportunity to speak to students virtually.

“A lot of employers have gone to virtual interviews and phone interviews since we started with this whole COVID, transferring information to each other,” said Carol Muhs, the career services specialist at WIT.

A new format for interviewing leads to new ways to prepare students for interviews.

“We are working with them doing mock interviews virtually through Zoom, so they get used to that format, get a little bit more comfortable, so when they are speaking with employers and interviews, they have some of that comfort zone to be a little bit less nervous,” said Muhs.

Klein said she plans to participate in the virtual fair.

“It’s a little nerve racking because I’m used to face-to-face but, yea, I think I’m ready for it,” said Klein.

The career center will be holding mock interview sessions for students to sign up for leading up to the job fair.

