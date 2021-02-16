WITCC nursing students to volunteer at vaccine clinic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland nursing students will be valuable experience by helping out at Wednesday’s vaccine clinic.

According to Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC), nursing students at WITCC will be volunteering at the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic held at the Tyson Event Center on February 17.

Students are assisting Siouxland District Community Health by monitoring patients after vaccination, assisting patients with mobility, scheduling patients for additional vaccination appointments, and inputting patient data.

Nursing club participants have attended three vaccination clinics to date with a total of 28 students participating thus far.