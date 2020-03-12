WITCC moving to online classes after extended spring break

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) said they are extending their spring break and moving most classes online afterward.

To try to minimize the spread of COVID-19, the college also said they are extending their spring break through March 22. After the break, many face-to-face classes will transition to online classes. Not all classes will be online though. Some lab-based, hands-on courses will meet as scheduled.

Employees at the college will continue to work as scheduled as campuses will remain open.

While there are no cases of the virus at the college, the college said it is trying to protect the health and safety of our students, staff and faculty.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with some who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

