SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College is hosting Comets Madness.

The event will include athlete introductions, autographs, a 3-point, and slam dunk contest, an intersquad scrimmage, a player meet and greet, and a live DJ.

The event will be on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in the Dr. Robert E. Dunker Student Center. Comets Madness will be free a event and open to the public.

“In our inaugural season of playing basketball, it’s really important for us to build a connection to our community,” says Harvis (CoCo) Cofield, Head Coach for the men’s basketball team. “We are excited for people to get to know our athletes and help support the team during the season.”

For more information about the event, contact harvis.cofield@witcc.edu.