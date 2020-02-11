WITCC international students able to stay and continue studies after J1 visa program error

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After last month’s Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) controversy with its international studies program, exchange students at the college are able to stay in Sioux City and continue their studies.

The 57 students from Chile and Brazil studying at the community college under a J1 visa program have had internships secured by WITCC and are allowed to stay in the states.

Students had claimed they were misled by college officials after WITCC came under scrutiny for an error in their exchange program.

A college official said Western Iowa Tech did rush the program, which they believe created some of those problems.

WITCC said it continues to work with students to amend the issues.

