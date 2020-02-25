WITCC hosts first day of annual Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The performing arts were on display at Western Iowa Tech this week.

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) hosting the annual Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival.

Middle and high school students are competing in instrumental and vocal performances.

While students can win trophies, the event’s greatest reward is the feedback students receive.

“I think it’s great we have middle and high schools that come in and get a chance to play for an audience as well as play for judges, who are experts in their field. Then get a small clinic with them to work on and get better at what their craft is,” said William Darwin, Jr., WITCC.

The Lewis & Clark Jazz Festival will continue on Tuesday.

People can still catch a performance between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. at WITCC.