SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Tech Community College hosted another career fair to give students an opportunity to know where to get a job.

This career fair focused mainly on emergency service careers like police officers, emergency medical services, or firefighters. The fair also helped students get a look at transfer degrees to go to another college to get a bachelor’s degree.

“To have the college here, we’ve hired multiple people that have attended Western Iowa Tech classes in our jail and on the road. I myself have attended class here at Western Iowa Tech,” said deputy Zain Chwirka.

This was the second career fair of a five career fair plan. The next career fair focuses on health sciences.