WITCC hosts drive-thru clinic for staff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another large group of workers is being vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Western Iowa Tech Community College (WITCC) and Siouxland District Health collaborated for a drive-thru clinic in the college parking lot. Faculty and staff were eligible.

They had 180 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so those who received it would only have to get it once.

“Every time I’m seeing those people getting those vaccinations, we know were just one step closer to everybody wanting to get back to normal, so we appreciate everyone’s help with that,” said Kevin Grieme of the Siouxland District Health Department.

Colleges in Siouxland and across the country are set to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to its one-step process.